Manchester City successfully secured a three-point victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, effectively reigniting their pursuit of the Premier League title. The reigning champions recorded a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, ensuring they capitalize on the current competitive window to put pressure on the league leaders.

The scoring was opened by Omar Marmoush, who marked his first start for the club since returning from the African Cup of Nations with a decisive finish. The momentum was further solidified by Antoine Semenyo, who netted his first Premier League goal for Manchester City following his recent high-profile move from Bournemouth earlier this month.

Okay News reports that the match also featured the debut of Marc Guehi, who joined the club from Crystal Palace earlier this week. The defender’s inclusion provided a fresh stability to the backline as City managed to keep a clean sheet against a resilient Wolves side that struggled to break through the hosts’ organized structure.

With this result, Manchester City has moved within four points of Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League table. The gap could fluctuate further depending on the outcome of Arsenal’s upcoming clash against Manchester United, making this victory a critical step in maintaining City’s title aspirations during a busy winter schedule.

The focus for Pep Guardiola’s side now shifts toward continental competition as they prepare for a high-stakes Champions League fixture against Galatasaray. This midweek encounter at the Etihad represents a significant opportunity for the team to build on their domestic success and secure their standing in Europe’s elite competition.

Looking ahead, Manchester City faces a grueling run of fixtures including away trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, alongside a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United.

As the race for the title intensifies, the depth of the squad will be tested with rivals like Arsenal and Aston Villa also facing a demanding series of matches in the coming weeks.