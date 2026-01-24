TikTok Creator Khaby Lame Secures $900 Million Acquisition Deal

TikTok creator Khaby Lame has sold part of his company, Step Distinctive Limited, in a transaction valued at about $900 million, marking one of the largest commercialisation deals involving a global content creator.

Okay News reports that US-listed company Rich Sparkle Holdings (ANPA.US) announced the completion of the acquisition and a related strategic partnership tied to Khaby Lame’s commercial business.

Under the agreement, Rich Sparkle, through its operating partners, will hold exclusive rights to Khaby Lame’s global commercial operations, including brand partnerships, endorsements, and e-commerce for an initial 36-month period.

Rich Sparkle estimates the integrated model combining traffic, operations, fulfilment, and technology could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales once fully deployed.

As part of the transaction, Khaby Lame will become a controlling shareholder in Rich Sparkle Holdings, shifting from influencer partnerships to an equity-based role.

Rich Sparkle stated: “This is not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model. We will perfectly combine Khaby Lame’s global influence with the ‘industrialized e-commerce operational capabilities’ validated by the team in the Chinese market. This combination of ‘US-listed company platform + top global content IP + ultimate supply chain’ will create unprecedented value for shareholders.”

The commercial rollout will initially focus on the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with implementation expected over the next 36 months, executed in partnership with Anhui Xiaoheiyang Network Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based content commerce operator.

Senegal-born Khaby Lame rose to fame through silent, minimalist videos mocking overcomplicated life hacks, building a combined 360 million followers across platforms.

The acquisition represents a shift from fragmented brand deals to a centralised, platform-style commercialisation model designed to convert his global traffic into long-term revenue.

Khaby Lame has authorised the development of an AI Digital Twin, allowing the use of his facial features, voice patterns, and behavioural cues within a regulated framework to enable multilingual, round-the-clock content production and virtual livestreams.

Beyond e-commerce, the strategy includes premium brand collaborations and co-branded IP in beauty, fragrance, and apparel.