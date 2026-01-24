LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Posts N1.01 Billion Profit in 2025

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has reported a profit after tax of N1.01 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, marking an 18.3 per cent increase from N854.5 million in 2024.

Okay News reports that the bank’s unaudited financial statements show healthy growth in revenue and profitability, despite rising operating costs and credit provisioning.

Gross earnings rose 74.9 per cent to N6.52 billion from N3.73 billion in 2024.

Interest income increased 55 per cent to N4.49 billion, driven by the bank’s focus on expanding its lending portfolio, particularly in mortgages and term loans.

Net interest income surged 114 per cent to N766.94 million from N357.87 million.

Impairment losses rose to N2.72 million from N692,047, reflecting higher credit risk amid loan book expansion.

Operating expenses grew 18.9 per cent to N1.71 billion, due to higher personnel costs, depreciation, and amortization.

Total assets expanded 36.3 per cent to N32.74 billion, with loans and advances up 21.7 per cent to N17.08 billion.

Equity remained stable at N5.05 billion, supported by retained earnings.

The board proposed a dividend of N9.00 per share for 2025, up from N8.50 in 2024.

The bank’s free float stands at 10.93 per cent, complying with Nigerian Stock Exchange requirements for Growth Board listings.

Looking ahead, the bank is positioned for further growth in 2026, with vigilance on asset quality and credit risks.

The stock closed at N5.36 on the NGX, up 9.8 per cent intraday following the results release, with a year-to-date gain of 55.4 per cent in 2026.