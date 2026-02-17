‘75% of ABU Zaria 2023 Graduates Employed After Graduation’ — VC Reveals

Zaria, Nigeria – About 75 percent of the 2023 graduating class of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) secured employment shortly after completing their studies, according to findings from the institution’s recent graduate tracer survey.

In a statement from the Public Affairs Directorate, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, made available to Okay News on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, it was revealed that the Vice-Chancellor, Adamu Ahmed, disclosed this during the university’s 45th Convocation Ceremony held at Mamman Kontagora Square, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria, on January 31, 2026.

Prof. Adamu explained that the survey, conducted by the university’s Advancement Office under the Directorate of Advancement and International Education (DAIE), showed that most employed graduates were working in roles directly related to their fields of study, indicating strong alignment between academic programmes and labour market demands. Only about 25 percent of respondents reported being unemployed and actively seeking work.

The survey further revealed that nearly 80 percent of graduates were satisfied with the quality of teaching, 75 percent expressed satisfaction with curriculum relevance, and 68 percent were pleased with soft-skills development. However, 54 percent indicated satisfaction with career guidance services, a gap the Vice-Chancellor said is informing ongoing reforms in student support systems.

Prof. Ahmed reaffirmed the university’s commitment to student welfare and holistic development, noting continued investment in hostel renovations and improvements to campus services to enhance living and learning conditions. He added that 86 indigent students and students with special needs received scholarships and financial assistance, underscoring the institution’s focus on inclusiveness.

He also highlighted the introduction of the “Lunch with the Vice-Chancellor” initiative aimed at strengthening mentorship and leadership development among students. According to him, ABU students have continued to excel in national and international competitions, including the ECOWAS Moot in Abuja and the Huawei International Competition in the Artificial Intelligence category in Shenzhen, China. He described these achievements as evidence of the university’s dedication to producing globally competitive graduates equipped for national and international impact.