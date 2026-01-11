Abbas Celebrates Super Eagles’ AFCON Semi Final Qualification After Algeria Victory

Nigeria’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has commended the country’s senior men’s national football team, the Super Eagles, for advancing to the semi finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Algeria.

The lawmaker, who leads the Tenth House of Representatives, Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber, described the performance of the team as inspiring and reflective of national pride following their 2 to 0 victory against Algeria in Morocco, the North African country hosting the tournament.

Okay News reports that the quarter final encounter, played on Saturday, saw Nigeria dominate much of the contest, particularly in the second half, with goals from star striker Victor Osimhen and forward Akor Adams sealing the crucial win.

Osimhen, a key member of the Super Eagles squad, opened the scoring just 85 seconds after the second half resumed. He rose to meet a deep cross delivered by Bruno Onyemaechi and powered a header past the Algerian goalkeeper. The goal marked Osimhen’s fourth strike of the tournament, underlining his importance to Nigeria’s campaign.

The Napoli forward later turned provider in the 57th minute, displaying composure and teamwork by squaring the ball across the goalmouth for Akor Adams, who rounded goalkeeper Luca Zidane before calmly finishing into an empty net.

In a statement shared on his official X social media page on Sunday, Abbas praised the team’s discipline and commitment, noting that their approach from the opening match of the competition reflected the true Nigerian spirit.

“Bring it home, Super Eagles! Congratulations on qualifying for the AFCON semi finals after the brilliant win over Algeria.

“You have shown discipline, grit and the true Nigerian spirit from the first match.

“As you face Morocco, my prayers and full support are with you,” the Speaker said.

Nigeria’s victory secured the country’s seventeenth appearance in the semi finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, a record that further reinforces the Super Eagles’ status as one of the continent’s most successful football teams, having won the tournament three times.

The result has set up a high profile semi final clash against Morocco, the host nation, scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco’s capital city, where Nigeria will seek to book a place in the final.