Gabriel Martinelli produced a standout performance with his first-ever hat-trick for the club, guiding Arsenal to a 4-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The victory ensures the Gunners progress safely into the fourth round of the FA Cup, keeping their hopes alive for silverware across multiple competitions this season as they chase trophies on four fronts.

Okay News reports that the match began with a shock for the visitors when Colby Bishop fired Portsmouth ahead just two minutes after kickoff. However, Arsenal responded quickly, equalizing through an Andre Dozzell own goal before Martinelli’s header gave them the lead.

Noni Madueke had a chance to extend the advantage before the break but sent a penalty kick wide of the target.

The Brazilian forward continued his dominance in the second half, tapping in a cross from Gabriel Jesus to extend the lead shortly after the restart. He completed his treble in the 71st minute with another header from a corner, sealing the matchball and a comfortable victory for the North London side despite a spirited effort from the hosts.

The afternoon also featured other great milestones, including the return of Kai Havertz from a long-term knee injury and a debut for 16-year-old Marli Salmon, who became the club’s youngest-ever FA Cup player.

Arsenal now turn their focus to the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea and a busy schedule that includes a Champions League trip to face Inter Milan.