Federal Government Says Super Eagles’ AFCON Quarter Final Victory Strengthens Nigeria’s Global Standing

Nigeria’s Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commended the national senior men’s football team, the Super Eagles, for their quarter final victory over the Algerian national team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, describing the win as a moment that has boosted national morale and enhanced Nigeria’s reputation internationally.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Super Eagles’ performance reflects the country’s enduring excellence in global sports and reinforces Nigeria’s cultural influence beyond its borders. The statement was signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

Okay News reports that the Ministry emphasized that sports diplomacy remains a central pillar of Nigeria’s foreign policy strategy under the current administration, with football playing a particularly important role in projecting national values and strengthening international relationships.

According to the Ministry, “sports, particularly football, remain a vital pillar of Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy and constitute a key Presidential Ministerial Deliverable under the current foreign policy framework.”

The Ministry further explained that football provides Nigeria with a powerful platform to communicate shared values to the global community. It stated that “through football, Nigeria projects core national values of unity, resilience, discipline, fair competition, and collective aspiration, thereby strengthening people to people connections and enhancing the country’s international image beyond conventional diplomatic engagement.”

The statement also acknowledged the contribution of Nigerian businessman Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates. The Ministry noted that on Friday, January 10, 2026, Rabiu pledged substantial incentives to the Super Eagles in recognition of their outstanding performance and as motivation for sustained excellence as the tournament progresses.

“This commendable act reflects responsible national citizenship and underscores the constructive role of the private sector in advancing Nigeria’s soft power, national cohesion, and international goodwill,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that the conduct and performance of the Super Eagles continue to position them as effective cultural ambassadors for Nigeria, promoting unity across the African continent and fostering positive engagement with the international community.

It further stated that the team’s advancement in the tournament demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful competition, cultural exchange, and constructive international engagement through sports diplomacy.

As the Super Eagles prepare for their semi final match, the Ministry called on Nigeria’s diplomatic missions abroad and members of the Nigerian diaspora worldwide to actively promote the achievement as a symbol of national unity, partnership, and global relevance.

The Ministry reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strategically deploying sports and cultural assets in support of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives and national development goals.

It concluded by stating that the Government and people of Nigeria remain firmly behind the Super Eagles and wish them continued success as they represent the country with pride and honour on the continental stage.