Fubara Calls For Calm And Faith As Rivers Marks Armed Forces Remembrance

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the elected chief executive of Rivers State in southern Nigeria, has appealed to residents of the oil-rich state to remain calm and grounded in faith as his administration continues efforts to preserve peace, unity, and development across the state.

The governor made this appeal on Sunday, 11 January 2026, while addressing worshippers at a Special Inter-Denominational Church Service held to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, an annual national event honouring Nigeria’s fallen military personnel. The service took place at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of peace and spiritual confidence, Governor Fubara explained that his composed leadership style is rooted in his faith in God, which he described as his ultimate source of strength and assurance, even in challenging moments.

“I know what I have. I know that I have what is supreme, and that is God. So I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for this dear state, and we will get it by the special name of God,” the governor stated.

Okay News reports that the governor further reassured residents that the central focus of his administration remains the establishment of sustainable peace throughout Rivers State, stressing that governance anchored on responsibility, faith, and restraint remains critical to long-term stability.

Governor Fubara emphasised that panic, agitation, and unnecessary tension do not align with his leadership philosophy, adding that trust in divine authority and lawful governance would continue to guide his decisions.

Also speaking at the service, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Professor Ngozi Odu, a Nigerian academic and senior government official, reflected on the sermon’s central message and reminded worshippers that individuals are ultimately judged by the legacy they leave behind.

Professor Odu paid tribute to Nigeria’s fallen heroes and heroines, as well as military veterans present at the event, acknowledging their sacrifices as foundational to the country’s survival and unity.

“But I want to solemnly say to all of us that as we have come today to pray for legionnaires, for the wives of fallen heroes, and the husbands of fallen heroines, please continue to uphold the government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara and my humble self in prayers,” she said.

“Prayers have sustained us so far, and we believe they will continue to sustain us in the mighty name of Jesus,” Odu added.

The sermon was delivered by The Most Reverend Blessing Enyindah, Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria and Bishop of the Ikwerre Diocese. The sermon was titled “Only Remembered By What We Have Done” and was drawn from Judges Chapter Five, Verses One to Ten of the Holy Bible.

Archbishop Enyindah commended Governor Fubara for his consistent support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and encouraged both leaders and citizens to pursue lives defined by service, peace, and compassion.

“When we serve God with our hearts and light, we shall be remembered. What shall you be remembered for?” the Archbishop asked the congregation.

The service featured intercessory prayers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, military veterans, families of fallen heroes, and for divine wisdom for Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Fubara, the Rivers State Executive Council, and the nation as a whole.