Only The President Can Remove Me From Office, Wike Tells Critics As Rivers Politics Intensifies

Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that calls for his removal from office hold no weight, insisting that only the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the constitutional authority to sack him.

Wike, who previously served as Governor of Rivers State in southern Nigeria, made the statement during a thank-you visit to Obio Akpor Local Government Area, one of the most politically influential councils in Rivers State. The visit brought together party leaders, traditional rulers, women groups, and youths from the area.

Okay News reports that the minister has embarked on a statewide tour across all twenty three local government areas of Rivers State to appreciate residents for their support during the 2023 general elections and to mobilize political backing for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Addressing the gathering, Wike stressed that political engagement must be driven by interest rather than emotion, arguing that power is not freely given but actively contested.

“There is no sentiment, there is no emotion. Politics is an interest; the interest of your people. Power is not given; we struggle for it. After all, if Donald Trump did not have power, would he go to Venezuela to pick a president? He wouldn’t. Because he has power, that’s why he can act,” Wike said.

He went further to emphasize the strategic political weight of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, describing it as a decisive voting bloc in Rivers State elections.

“So for the people of Obio Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes governor. All these people commenting from the sidelines, ask them if their local government, which produced only 5,000 votes, can challenge one that produced 40 percent of the votes? Let us see how it will work,” he added.

Wike warned that political opponents who undermine the influence of Obio Akpor would face consequences at the ballot box.

“We will use our strength to punish them. Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio Akpor making the pronouncement. Nobody has become the senator of Rivers East without Obio Akpor deciding. So, if you like abusing us, after abusing us, come and look for the votes—and we will punish you with the votes,” he said.

Responding directly to public calls demanding his removal, the minister maintained that such pressure was misplaced.

“Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes I cannot offer anything again, he has the right, not that you should tell him. I am proud that the people of Obio Akpor, the people of Rivers State, and Nigerians know we have not disappointed them in the Federal Capital Territory,” Wike stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Council, Gift Worlu, praised Wike’s political relevance and described him as a major asset not only to the council but to Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

Worlu highlighted Wike’s record across multiple public offices, including local government chairman, chief of staff, governor, and minister, while pledging continued loyalty to his leadership.

“When it comes to who should be President of Nigeria in 2027, we know where to go. As for the governorship of Rivers State, we know where not to go. We will not go the way of ingratitude, disappointment, or disloyalty,” Worlu said.

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, also reaffirmed the legislature’s support for Wike and President Tinubu.

“On behalf of the Rivers State House of Assembly, we assure you of our prayers and support as you continue to support Mr President. Don’t bother about detractors. The real people of Nigeria know your worth. They know you are helping the President deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Amaewhule said.

The visit comes amid heightened political tension in Rivers State. On Thursday, the Rivers State House of Assembly, under Amaewhule’s leadership, formally initiated impeachment proceedings against the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, over allegations of gross misconduct.

The Majority Leader, Major Jack, presented a notice signed by twenty six lawmakers, citing accusations that include extra budgetary spending of over ₦800 billion without legislative approval, withholding funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission, demolition of the Assembly complex, and alleged disregard for Supreme Court rulings on legislative autonomy.

A separate notice accused the deputy governor of allegedly conniving in unconstitutional financial expenditures. Amaewhule disclosed that the notices would be served within seven days, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The latest development signals a renewed escalation in the long running political crisis in Rivers State, rooted in the fallout between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike. Previous impeachment attempts in 2023 and 2025 were halted following interventions by President Tinubu, including the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.