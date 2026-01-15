Abducted Edo State Doctor Released After N50 Million Ransom Payment

An abducted Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Ibrahim Tahir, has regained his freedom following the payment of a ransom of ₦50 million to his captors.

Dr Tahir was kidnapped along with his younger brother on Friday, 2nd January 2026, at their residence on City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, a town in Edo State, Nigeria, while they were opening the gate to their compound.

Tragically, the younger brother was found dead near Orley River, along the same road, on Monday, 5th January 2026. Authorities reported that he had been killed by the abductors.

The father of the victims, in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Thursday, revealed that the ransom was paid in two installments of ₦20 million and ₦30 million before Dr Tahir was released on Wednesday evening at approximately 8:00 p.m.

He explained that the release was made possible through combined contributions from family members, donations from non-governmental organisations, friends, and other well-wishers. He also disclosed that Dr Tahir sustained a bullet graze on his leg during the ordeal, while one of the kidnappers was injured when ambushed by vigilantes and local hunters prior to the doctor’s release.

He said, “My son has been released by the kidnappers after we paid ₦50 million. I feel good that he is free, but I have also lost another son. The family, organisations, friends, and well-wishers contributed the ₦50 million ransom. My son was grazed by a bullet, but he is receiving treatment at a hospital.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Edo State Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the doctor’s release on Thursday.

When contacted via telephone, she stated, “I can confirm to you that the doctor has been released.”

Okay News reports that the Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the kidnapping and the murder of Dr Tahir’s younger brother to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent future incidents in the area.