Nigerian Travel Vlogger Detained in Guinea After Being Accused of Spying for Bandits

Nick Francisca, a popular Nigerian digital creator known for her travel and lifestyle vlogs, has been detained by security authorities in Guinea-Conakry. The incident occurred while the 24-year-old pharmacology student was documenting her journey across West Africa, specifically during her transition between the borders of Guinea and Sierra Leone.

The detention reportedly stems from a short video clip Francisca recorded at an immigration checkpoint. According to her accounts shared via social media, Guinean officials accused her of acting as an informant for bandits after reviewing her footage.

Despite her explanations that the content was intended for her travel blog, authorities seized her passport, mobile devices, and personal belongings.

Okay News learnt that the situation is further complicated by a language barrier, as the proceedings are being conducted in French. Francisca, who gained international social media fame in 2024 for her authentic and joyful portrayal of student life in Calabar, revealed in a distressed video that she was held in a cell overnight despite assurances from a translator that the matter would be resolved.

The content creator expressed deep concern over her safety and her ability to meet her scheduled flight back to Nigeria on January 15, 2026. Her appeal for intervention has since gone viral, with supporters and fellow influencers calling on the Nigerian government and diplomatic missions in Guinea to ensure her swift and safe release.