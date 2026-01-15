Abuja High Court Dismisses Federal Government Charges Against Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

An Abuja High Court in Nigeria on Thursday, 15th January 2026, formally struck out criminal charges brought against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly. The decision effectively ended a high-profile legal dispute that had captured nationwide attention.

Court records show that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) submitted a Notice of Discontinuance, prompting the court to dismiss the criminal defamation and related charges earlier filed against the senator.

The case arose from comments allegedly made by Akpoti-Uduaghan during a televised interview. The prosecution had sparked debates across Nigeria about the balance between freedom of expression, political accountability, and the limits of prosecutorial authority in a democratic society.

Okay News reports that the Notice of Discontinuance, dated 12th December 2025, concluded proceedings under suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025. Justice C. N. Oji presiding over the case acknowledged the notice and ordered the case struck out. The judge emphasized that the decision reinforced the principle of restraint in exercising prosecutorial powers.

“The court hopes that this decision will pave the way for restraint, healing, and respect for the rule of law in our democratic process,” Justice Oji said.

Counsel representing the Federal Government confirmed the withdrawal of the charges in open court. “On behalf of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, we have filed a notice of discontinuance in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. This decision is taken in the overall interest of justice and public confidence in the legal system,” the counsel stated.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to the court ruling, describing the outcome as a vindication of her position. “Today’s outcome affirms my belief in the rule of law. I remain committed to serving my constituents and defending the democratic rights of all Nigerians,” she said, expressing gratitude to her legal team and supporters for their unwavering support throughout the proceedings.

The dismissal of the case follows months of intense public discourse, with numerous civil society organisations and rights groups criticizing the prosecution as an attempt to undermine free speech and political participation in Nigeria.