Impeachment Tension Deepens As Rivers Assembly Fails To Resume Plenary Sitting

The political crisis surrounding the leadership of Rivers State, an oil rich state located in southern Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, intensified on Thursday, January 15, 2026, after the Rivers State House of Assembly failed to reconvene as earlier scheduled.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, which serves as the legislative arm of government in Rivers State, Nigeria, is currently led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule. The Assembly had adjourned its previous sitting one week earlier, creating expectations that lawmakers would resume deliberations amid ongoing impeachment proceedings against the state’s executive leadership.

Okay News reports that the Assembly, during its first plenary session of the 2026 legislative year held on Thursday, January 8, 2026, formally initiated impeachment proceedings against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu. The impeachment notice cited allegations of gross misconduct, including the demolition of the state legislative complex and expenditure of public funds without legislative approval.

The January 8 sitting was subsequently adjourned to Thursday, January 15, 2026, raising political tension across the state as observers anticipated further legislative action on the impeachment process.

However, as of midday on Thursday, January 15, 2026, no plenary session had taken place. A visit to the Assembly venue by journalists showed no indication that lawmakers were preparing to resume legislative activities.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has been holding its sittings at the conference hall of its official legislative quarters along Aba Road, a major transportation corridor in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State and one of Nigeria’s most important economic hubs.

Despite the political significance of the adjourned sitting, no official explanation was provided by the Assembly leadership regarding the failure to reconvene. Additionally, no new date for the resumption of plenary sessions has been announced.

Efforts to obtain clarification from the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions, and Complaints, Eneme George, were unsuccessful. Calls placed to his telephone line were not answered, and messages sent to him had not received a response as of the time this report was filed.

The continued silence from the Assembly leadership has further fueled uncertainty around the impeachment process and the broader political stability of Rivers State.