Nigeria Immigration Service Updates Passport Tracking System for Better Applicant Experience

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced a new feature to its passport tracking system that notifies applicants when their passports are ready for collection.

Okay News reports that the addition, tagged “passport produced,” provides clear status updates for passports that are ready for physical pickup or awaiting courier delivery.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Thursday, the NIS explained that the update enhances the existing tracking system and helps applicants stay informed about timelines.

“This update enhances the existing tracking system, and helps applicants stay informed about timelines for passports produced and awaiting collection (for physical collection) or produced but not delivered (for courier delivery),” the statement read.

The NIS reaffirmed its commitment to delivering an efficient system that aligns with global best practices.

The development follows public concerns over delays in passport processing, including a widely shared experience by journalist Fisayo Soyombo.

Soyombo recounted applying for passport renewal on July 31, 2025, paying N109,700 via the NIS portal but facing delays due to network issues. He noted that his status remained “passport pending production” for several months.

In response, the NIS clarified that the passport had already been produced and was ready for delivery, attributing occasional delays to incomplete applications, security checks, or technical challenges.

The Service also highlighted that over 1.3 million passports were produced in 2025 alone.

Nigeria’s passport recently improved in ranking on the Henley Passport Index, reflecting progress in the country’s travel document system.

The new tracking feature aims to reduce uncertainty, improve transparency, and enhance overall satisfaction for applicants navigating the passport application and renewal process.