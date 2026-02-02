Abia Governor Otti Appoints Daniel Eke as Enyimba Sporting Director

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of Daniel Eke as the new Sporting Director of Enyimba Football Club, following the resignation of former Super Eagles midfielder, Ifeanyi Ekwueme.

The decision was confirmed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the Aba-based club.

According to the state government, the appointment forms part of a broader reorganisation aimed at restoring Enyimba’s reputation as one of Africa’s elite football clubs. The government expressed concern over the club’s steady decline in recent seasons, noting that its current standing in the 2025/2026 Nigerian Premier Football League falls short of Enyimba’s pedigree, Okay News reports.

Daniel Eke, a product of Enyimba’s feeder team, has built a career in football management and player development, having served as the club’s Scouting Director since 2023.

The government also dismissed reports linking former Super Eagles defender, Uche Okechukwu, to the Sporting Director role, clarifying that he remains a duly appointed and sworn-in member of Enyimba’s Board.