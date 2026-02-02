Nigeria’s Pension Fund Assets Hit Historic N27.45 Trillion High At Close Of 2025

Nigeria’s pension fund industry closed the 2025 financial year at a historic peak of N27.45 trillion, marking a substantial N4.94 trillion or 21.9% year-on-year growth from the N22.51 trillion recorded in December 2024.

This consolidation of steady growth, reported by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the industry regulator, was driven by significant asset appreciation and continuous inflows from an expanding contributor base, which surpassed 11 million members.

Okay News reports that the bulk of the annual expansion originated from Retirement Savings Account (RSA) funds, with the actively invested RSA Fund II growing by approximately N2.28 trillion to N11.52 trillion.

The industry’s investment portfolio remained dominated by Federal Government of Nigeria securities, which accounted for well over half of all assets at N16.33 trillion, underscoring a conservative risk posture while holdings in domestic ordinary shares surged to N3.96 trillion, reflecting improved equity market valuations.

The data confirms the sustained maturation of Nigeria’s contributory pension system, established by the Pension Reform Act, with increasing allocations to alternative asset classes like infrastructure funds and real estate.

The system’s robust growth and solid asset base continue to position it as a critical source of long-term domestic capital for national development.