World Bank Endorses Lagos Reforms, Eyes Deeper Partnership Across Key Sectors

The World Bank Group has expressed strong interest in deepening its partnership with Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital, following commendation for the state’s significant improvements in economic reforms and ease of doing business.

This endorsement came during a meeting between Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a high-level World Bank delegation led by its Managing Director of Operations, Ms. Anna Bjerde, at the Lagos House in Marina.

Okay News reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu outlined Lagos’s readiness for expanded collaboration in energy, agriculture, tourism, and human capital development, emphasizing the state’s openness to investments that improve infrastructure and raise living standards.

He highlighted the success of his administration’s THEMES+ development agenda, which he credited for moving Lagos from 29th to first position in Nigeria’s national Ease of Doing Business ranking within four years through deliberate reforms and efficiency gains.

Ms. Anna Bjerde described Lagos as a key and strategic stakeholder for the World Bank, noting that the stability created by its recent economic and policy reforms is demonstrative of solutions that benefit the entire nation.

She cited Nigeria’s growing policy consistency as a factor that improves predictability for investors and commended Lagos for reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks. The delegation, which included the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Vice President for Africa, Mr. Ethiopia Tafara, discussed leveraging the state’s capacity to strengthen private sector financing.

The World Bank plans a comprehensive five-year country review to assess progress at both national and subnational levels, with Lagos being a primary focus due to its economic weight and reform trajectory.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated Lagos’s commitment to meeting the requirements for increased international assistance and partnerships aimed at accelerating inclusive growth for its over 20 million residents, positioning the mega-city for sustainable development and greater global investment.