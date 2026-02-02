Shell Shuts Key Bonga Oil Field, Slashing Nigeria’s Crude Exports By 225,000 Barrels Daily

Nigeria’s crude oil exports are set for a significant drop of approximately 225,000 barrels per day in February following the shutdown of the critical Bonga Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for scheduled maintenance.

The shutdown of one of Nigeria’s largest and most stable deepwater assets was confirmed by the operator, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd. (SNEPCo), and comes as the country works to stabilize its output and boost vital foreign exchange earnings.

Okay News reports that the planned turnaround maintenance, a statutory exercise to ensure long-term facility integrity, has already commenced and will temporarily halt all production from the field with output expected to resume in March.

SNEPCo Managing Director, Mr. Ronald Adams, stated the work is designed to reduce future unplanned outages and improve efficiency, aiming to position the FPSO for another 15 years of reliable operations to support Nigeria’s oil production mix.

Located about 120 kilometres offshore in waters over 1,000 meters deep, the Bonga field began production in 2005 and is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s deepwater portfolio, having produced its one-billionth barrel of oil in February 2023.

The maintenance scope is extensive, covering surface and subsea components including inspections, integrity upgrades, and engineering modifications to comply with safety and environmental standards.

The shutdown underscores the challenges facing Africa’s largest oil producer, which has struggled with ageing infrastructure, theft, and underinvestment.

The Bonga FPSO, with partners including Esso and Nigerian Agip Exploration, is critical for national revenue and energy security, and its timely return to production is pivotal as Nigeria aims to meet its OPEC production quotas and fund government operations.