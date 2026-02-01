Atiku Holds Strategic Talks With ADP Chairman Amid Opposition Alliance Speculation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has held a private meeting with the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Yusuf Sani, fuelling fresh conversations around possible political realignments ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The meeting reportedly took place on Saturday at Atiku’s Abuja residence and involved other senior ADP officials.

The engagement comes at a time when rumours are swirling about a potential opposition alliance, with names like former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and ex-Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso linked to a possible joint ticket under the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Such a move could complicate Atiku’s own reported interest in emerging opposition platforms as permutations for 2027 continue to evolve, reports Okay News.

However, ADP chairman Yabagi Yusuf downplayed speculation around the meeting, insisting it was neither about party mergers nor recruiting Atiku into the ADP. He described the talks as a routine political engagement, even as behind-the-scenes consultations among opposition figures intensify ahead of Nigeria’s next general election.