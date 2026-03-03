Abia Rep Alex Mascot Ikwechegh Joins Labour Party

Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, the member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has formally joined the Labour Party, bringing weeks of political speculation to an end.

The lawmaker completed his ward registration on Wednesday at Industrial Ward 2 in Aba North, fulfilling the constitutional requirement at the grassroots level before proceeding to Umuahia. Scores of loyalists, many of whom had earlier resigned from APGA, accompanied him during the process, marking what supporters described as a symbolic political homecoming.

He was later received at Government House, Umuahia, by Abia State Governor Alex Otti, alongside Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, who represents Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency. The reception underscored the party’s formal acceptance of the outspoken federal lawmaker into its ranks.

Ikwechegh’s defection comes amid reported overtures from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Sources within political circles indicated that the ruling party made attempts to secure his allegiance, including high-level engagements. However, the lawmaker opted for the Labour Party, citing Governor Otti’s performance in infrastructure, education and healthcare as a decisive factor.

“I have watched what Governor Otti is doing in Abia — in infrastructure, education, healthcare. It is magical. When you see a leader performing, you don’t fight him. You join him,” Ikwechegh said during the event. He acknowledged significant political pressure but stated that his priority was determining where he could best serve the people of Aba.

The move follows a turbulent week in which Ikwechegh drew national attention during proceedings of the House Appropriation Committee. During the hearing, he questioned Minister of Finance Wale Edun over the non-disbursement of ₦1.15 trillion approved for capital projects, raising concerns about capital budget implementation in 2026. The following day, Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite appeared before the committee and addressed issues surrounding disbursement conditions.

In the days that followed, dozens of local government executives and ward officials aligned with Ikwechegh announced their resignation from APGA structures in Aba North and Aba South. The lawmaker himself formally resigned from APGA shortly after.

On Tuesday, the presidency announced a cabinet reshuffle in which Doris Uzoka-Anite was removed as Minister of State for Finance. While no official link was drawn between the committee hearings and the cabinet changes, the sequence of events has fueled political commentary.

With his registration now complete and formal reception by Governor Otti concluded, Ikwechegh begins a new chapter under the Labour Party platform, positioning himself within the Abia State political structure ahead of future legislative and developmental engagements.