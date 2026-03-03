Atletico Madrid Reach Copa del Rey Final Despite 3-0 Loss at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid booked their place in the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2013, progressing 4-3 on aggregate despite suffering a 3-0 defeat to FC Barcelona in the semifinal second leg on Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-0 from the first leg in Madrid, Barcelona produced a dominant display at Camp Nou but ultimately fell one goal short of forcing extra time.

Eighteen-year-old Marc Bernal, starting in place of the injured Frenkie de Jong, opened the scoring in the 30th minute after finishing Lamine Yamal’s low cross. The hosts doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Raphinha converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Pedri inside the area.

Barcelona continued to press after the break and pulled within one goal of leveling the tie on aggregate in the 72nd minute. Bernal struck again, volleying home from Joao Cancelo’s delivery to make it 3-0 on the night and ignite hopes of a dramatic comeback.

However, Diego Simeone’s side held firm under sustained pressure in the closing stages, denying Barcelona the fourth goal they needed. Atletico’s defensive resilience ensured their aggregate lead remained intact as the final whistle confirmed their progression.

The result ends Barcelona’s title defence at the semifinal stage, while Atletico advance to the final, where they will face either Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao in Seville next month.