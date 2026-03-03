Wolves Stun Liverpool in 2-1 Premier League Win at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned reigning Premier League champions Liverpool with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Molineux, sealed by Andre’s deflected winner deep into stoppage time. The basement club, who had managed just one win all season prior to last week, have now recorded two victories in five days to boost their survival hopes.

After a slow first half in which Liverpool dominated possession but created little of note, the game burst into life late on. Substitute Rodrigo Gomes fired Wolves ahead on the counter-attack after being set up by Tolu Arokodare, who outmuscled Virgil van Dijk in the build-up. Mohamed Salah responded quickly for Liverpool, ending a 122-day Premier League goal drought to level the score and seemingly rescue a point.

But the drama was not over. In the 94th minute, Andre’s speculative effort took a decisive deflection off Joe Gomez and looped past Alisson, handing Wolves a famous win. It marked the fifth time this season Liverpool have conceded a 90th-minute winner — the most ever by a team in a single Premier League campaign — further denting their hopes of securing Champions League football.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot described the defeat as the “same old story,” lamenting his side’s struggles to convert open-play chances despite controlling possession. Wolves manager Rob Edwards, meanwhile, praised his players’ work rate and resilience, insisting they are “not as bad as people thought.”

The result leaves Liverpool fifth in the table, missing the chance to climb into the top three, while Wolves head into their upcoming FA Cup clash — once again against Liverpool at Molineux — with renewed belief.