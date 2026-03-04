GTCO Appoints Marie Namias as Independent Non-Executive Director

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Marie Namias as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, with approval granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the announcement was made in a notice issued to shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the general public on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. GTCO highlighted that Namias brings over 25 years of experience in retail banking, corporate banking, digital banking, and strategy consulting to her new role.

Namias, a French national, previously served as a member of the Executive Board at Caisse d’Epargne Bretagne Pays de Loire (Groupe BPCE), where she led the Retail and Corporate Banking Divisions. She also served as Director of BRED Espace at BRED Banque Populaire and worked as an advisor at Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance.

Group Chief Executive Officer Segun Agbaje stated that Namias’ extensive international banking experience, strategic expertise, and strong governance background will further strengthen the board’s oversight and support the company’s strategic objectives. GTCO noted that her appointment aligns with the company’s commitment to strong corporate governance, diversity, and effective board management.

In December 2025, GTCO secured approvals from the CBN and the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise N10 billion (approximately $6.4 million) through a private placement of its ordinary shares. The company clarified that the capital raise was not due to any financial shortfall, as its subsidiary Guaranty Trust Bank had already surpassed the CBN’s minimum capital requirement with a capital base of N504.04 billion in August 2025. This board appointment reinforces GTCO’s focus on strengthening governance and strategic oversight.