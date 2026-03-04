Aliko Dangote Orders 1,000 CNG Trucks from China to Boost Logistics Fleet

Beijing, China – The President of the Dangote Group has ordered over 1,000 compressed natural gas tractors and semi-trailers from Chinese automaker BAIC FOTON to strengthen the conglomerate’s logistics operations across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Okay News reports that the order was formalised during a strategic meeting in Beijing on February 25, according to a statement published on BAIC FOTON’s official website. The signed logistics transport project involves over 1,000 vehicles, including CNG tractors and semi-trailers, which will provide reliable transport capacity for infrastructure development and the delivery of essential services.

Dangote led a delegation to Beijing for strategic talks with BAIC FOTON management, including General Manager Chang Rui and other top executives. Chang commended the Dangote Group’s contribution to Africa’s industrialisation, while both sides discussed Africa’s energy transition and potential cooperation including joint ventures. The vehicles are expected to significantly support Dangote Group’s logistics operations across the continent.

The latest order builds on previous investments, including the arrival of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks in Lagos in July 2025 ahead of nationwide fuel distribution initiatives. The conglomerate had earlier disclosed acquiring a total of 10,000 trucks, comprising CNG fuel tankers and dry cargo trucks, as part of efforts to modernise logistics and improve efficiency. The Dangote Group is one of Africa’s largest diversified industrial conglomerates, operating across cement manufacturing, petrochemicals, fertiliser, agriculture, and logistics in Nigeria and several other African countries. This investment in CNG vehicles supports the group’s logistics capacity and broader energy transition goals.