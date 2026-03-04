Zenith Bank Sets Stage for International Women’s Day 2026 with Empowerment Seminar

LAGOS, Nigeria — Zenith Bank Plc has announced plans to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2026 with its annual seminar focused on purposeful leadership, empowerment, and inclusive growth.

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 9, 2026, at The Civic Centre, located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Okay News reports that the seminar aligns with the global International Women’s Day theme “Give to Gain,” which highlights the importance of intentional investment in women as a pathway to sustainable social and economic progress. Reflecting this philosophy, Zenith Bank has adopted the seminar theme “Take It, You Own It.”

According to the bank, the theme emphasises the balance between institutional responsibility and personal agency. While organisations must create enabling environments and equitable systems, women are encouraged to actively claim opportunities, embrace leadership roles, and take ownership of their personal and professional growth.

The 2026 edition builds on the momentum of previous seminars, including the 2025 programme themed “Winning On All Fronts,” which brought together professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to explore strategies for advancing gender equality and professional success.

Over the years, Zenith Bank’s International Women’s Day initiatives have evolved into platforms for dialogue, mentorship, and collaboration among women from diverse sectors including business, governance, technology, creative industries, and social development.

The 2026 seminar is expected to gather influential voices and emerging leaders to exchange ideas on empowerment, leadership, wellbeing, and inclusive opportunity.

Speaking ahead of the event, Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to advancing opportunities for women.

“The International Women’s Day is a reminder that progress requires intentionality. ‘Give to Gain’ speaks to the responsibility institutions have to create real opportunities, while our theme ‘Take It, You Own It’ challenges women to step forward boldly and lead. At Zenith Bank, we are deliberate about building environments where women are supported to grow, thrive, and shape outcomes, not only within our institution but across the communities and industries we serve,” she said.

The programme will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and creative segments designed to spark meaningful conversations and provide practical strategies for advancing gender equity and leadership.

Zenith Bank said the seminar aims to serve not only as a commemorative event but also as a catalyst for sustained action, reinforcing the belief that when institutions invest intentionally in women and women step forward to lead, broader economic and social progress becomes possible.