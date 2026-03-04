Nigeria Military Rejects Claims of 20 Soldiers Killed in North East

Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria – The Nigerian military has dismissed viral online claims that 20 soldiers were recently killed in the country’s North East, describing the reports as recycled propaganda circulated by extremist groups.

Operation Hadin Kai, the codename for the counter insurgency campaign led by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East region, said photographs and media reports currently trending online are outdated and do not reflect the present security situation. The North East of Nigeria has been the epicentre of a long running insurgency led by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, two armed extremist groups operating in the Lake Chad Basin region of West Africa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba of the Nigerian Army, said the images being shared were part of a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create fear.

He referred specifically to a report originally published on Thursday, July 9, 2020, which recently resurfaced online alongside photographs of fallen soldiers and fresh claims of an ambush.

“Our fact-check mechanism shows clearly that the report being circulated is an old publication. These events are being mischievously recirculated to create panic and distort the current security realities in the North East, where the terrorists are currently in disarray,” he stated.

Lieutenant Colonel Uba stressed that Operation Hadin Kai has not lost 20 soldiers in any recent incident, contrary to what was suggested in the viral materials.

The military explained that its ongoing air and ground operations have intensified in recent months, leading to what it described as significant gains against insurgent fighters. Okay News reports that the North East theatre of operations covers parts of Borno State and neighbouring states bordering Cameroon, Chad and Niger, where security forces have been battling armed groups for over a decade.

According to the statement, troops carried out successful offensives in several locations within the past week. At Miyanti, Gajigana and Gajiram, areas within Borno State in north eastern Nigeria, insurgents attempting to regroup were confronted by troops.

“At Miyanti, Gajigana and Gajiram, insurgents attempting to regroup were heavily engaged, leading to the neutralisation of scores of fighters. Troops also recovered anti-aircraft platforms, rocket bombs, machine guns and assorted rifles abandoned by fleeing terrorists,” the statement said.

The military also reported an interception at the Chabbal checkpoint, where troops allegedly seized logistics supplies and ₦37 million (about $24,700) believed to be intended for terrorist operations. The naira is Nigeria’s official currency.

In a separate operation at Komala in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, soldiers pursued suspected insurgents along the Gidan Kaji axis, killing 16 fighters. During the operation, troops recovered and destroyed 20 bicycles as well as weapons and other logistics materials.

“These cumulative successes within a single week highlight the sustained degradation of terrorist capabilities,” the statement noted.

“Unable to withstand the overwhelming operational pressure and battlefield dominance of troops, the terrorists have now resorted to psychological warfare.”

The Joint Task Force urged members of the public and media organisations to verify information through credible official sources before sharing content online. It warned that spreading unverified materials could amplify extremist propaganda.

Residents in affected communities were encouraged to remain calm, continue their lawful activities and provide timely and actionable information to security agencies.

Operation Hadin Kai reaffirmed its commitment to defeating insurgent groups and restoring lasting peace and stability to the North East region of Nigeria, stating that operations would continue until armed elements are dismantled.