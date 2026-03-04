US President Donald Trump Says Iran Strike Was Independent of Israel

Washington, District of Columbia, United States — President Donald Trump has insisted that the United States carried out military strikes on Iran based on his own judgment, rejecting suggestions that the action was triggered by plans from Israel.

The clarification followed remarks made on Monday, March 2, 2026, by the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who indicated that Washington was aware of a possible Israeli military move before the American attack.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action,” Rubio told reporters.

“We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t pre-emptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” he added.

His comments quickly drew criticism from opposition lawmakers in the United States, particularly members of the Democratic Party, who argue that under the United States Constitution only the United States Congress has the authority to formally declare war. Some supporters of President Trump within his Make America Great Again movement also expressed concern that the country could be drawn into a broader conflict in the Middle East.

In response, officials at the White House, the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States, moved on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to clarify the administration’s position. They said the decision to strike Iran was based on concerns that Tehran was not engaging seriously in negotiations over limiting its nuclear programme and that the United States needed to neutralise Iran’s missile capabilities.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, wrote on the social media platform X that, “No, Marco Rubio Didn’t Claim That Israel Dragged Trump into War with Iran.”

Later, during a meeting in the Oval Office with Germany’s chancellor, President Trump expanded on his reasoning. He said, “Based on the way the negotiation was going, I think they (Iran) were going to attack first. And I didn’t want that to happen.”

He added, “So, if anything, I might have forced Israel’s hand.”

On Tuesday, Rubio also met with members of both the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, the two chambers of the United States Congress. After those meetings, he maintained that the strike would have taken place regardless of Israeli intentions.

“No, I told you this had to happen anyway,” Rubio said.

“The president made a decision. The decision he made was that Iran was not going to be allowed to hide… behind this ability to conduct an attack.”

Critics have pointed to what they describe as mixed messaging from the administration, arguing that the country risks entering a prolonged military confrontation without a clearly defined strategy or end point. They also questioned whether Congress had been fully informed before the operation was carried out.

Attention has also turned to the close relationship between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Just two weeks before the strike, Netanyahu met Trump in Washington for the seventh time since the American leader returned to office last year.

Some Republican lawmakers have publicly defended the president. Senator Tom Cotton, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, “No one pushes or drags Donald Trump anywhere.”

“He acts in the vital national security interest of the United States,” Cotton told the Fox and Friends morning television programme.

However, divisions have also emerged within Trump’s political base as the United States approaches midterm congressional elections that could determine control of Congress. Congress is currently controlled by Trump’s Republican Party, but that majority could shift depending on the outcome of the elections.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives and a prominent figure in the party’s populist wing, wrote on X, “We are now a nation divided between those who want to fight wars for Israel and those who just want peace and to be able to afford their bills and health insurance.”

The debate highlights broader questions about the direction of United States foreign policy in the Middle East and the balance of powers between the presidency and Congress in matters of war. Okay News reports that how the administration manages both the military situation and domestic political reaction could shape the coming election campaign and America’s role in the region.

What happens next will depend on whether diplomatic channels with Iran reopen and whether Congress seeks to assert greater oversight over future military decisions.