Nigeria Power Supply at Risk as Electricity Workers Move toward Nationwide Strike

Lagos, Nigeria – Nigeria’s electricity supply could face serious disruption in the coming days as the National Union of Electricity Employees intensifies preparations for a nationwide strike following the expiration of its 21-day ultimatum to the federal government of Nigeria.

The union, which represents workers across Nigeria’s electricity value chain, had on Monday, January 26, 2026, written formally to Nigeria’s Minister of Power to announce its intention to embark on industrial action if its grievances were not addressed. The letter accused employers in the power sector, particularly electricity distribution companies and generation companies, of widespread anti-labour practices.

Specifically, the union alleged wage violations, refusal to negotiate and implement collective agreements, and failure to remit deducted Pay As You Earn taxes and pension contributions to the appropriate authorities. It also accused employers of not implementing the 2025 National Minimum Wage Act and its consequential salary adjustments.

With the ultimatum now expired and no resolution reached, union sources confirmed that mobilisation has been stepped up across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, which is the framework that governs electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Africa’s most populous country. The industry includes generation companies, distribution companies, and other service providers responsible for supplying power to more than 200 million people.

Okay News reports that union leaders have directed members at power stations and distribution networks nationwide to prepare for possible industrial action as early as next week. If the strike goes ahead, it could significantly disrupt electricity generation and distribution across Nigeria, worsening an already fragile power supply situation.

Sources within the union said that Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment had intervened in the dispute about two weeks ago and convened a meeting intended to resolve the matter. That meeting was scheduled for last week. However, according to union officials, Nigeria’s Minister of Power insisted that the issues raised fall under his ministry’s authority and should therefore be handled internally.

Nearly two weeks after that intervention, union representatives say no formal meeting has been convened by the Ministry of Power. They expressed frustration over what they described as official inaction, alleging that urgent sector concerns have not received the required attention.

In its earlier communication, signed by Acting General Secretary Igwebike Dominic, the union criticised what it described as deteriorating working conditions more than 12 years after Nigeria privatised its electricity sector in an effort to improve efficiency and attract private investment.

“We have written several letters to your highly exalted office on precarious work in NESI, especially in Gencos and Discos since after the privatisation of the electricity sector, but the Ministry seems not to be interested in the matter,” the letter stated.

The union further warned that it would proceed with lawful industrial action if its demands are not addressed promptly. “We demand the immediate resolution of all these anti-labour issues. Otherwise, we will not hesitate to employ any legitimate labour action suitable for the situation. This is not a threat,” the notice warned.

Industry analysts caution that a nationwide shutdown by electricity workers could have severe consequences for businesses, hospitals, manufacturers, and households. Nigeria already struggles with limited and unstable electricity supply, forcing many organisations to rely heavily on private generators powered by diesel or petrol, increasing operating costs and pressure on the broader economy.

If the strike proceeds, it could compound existing energy challenges, affect productivity, and disrupt essential services across several sectors. Stakeholders are now watching closely to see whether urgent negotiations will be initiated to prevent a nationwide blackout.