Nigerian Army Deploys 170 Forest Guards to Bolster Security in Kebbi Communities

Kangiwa, Arewa Local Government Area, Kebbi State, Nigeria — The Nigerian Army has formally deployed 170 Forest Guards to Arewa Local Government Area in Kebbi State, north-western Nigeria, in a renewed effort to strengthen security in vulnerable rural communities.

The deployment was carried out by Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, a military operation focused on combating insurgency and armed banditry in the region.

At a ceremony held on Tuesday at the 8 Division Headquarters in Kangiwa, Arewa Local Government Area, Major General Koughna also presented logistics support to the newly deployed personnel. The guards will operate under the control and supervision of the Nigerian Army.

The items donated to support their operations include 10 new motorcycles to enhance mobility, 170 sleeping kits to improve welfare in remote locations, and food supplies intended to sustain field operations. The support is aimed at strengthening rapid response capacity in forested and hard-to-reach areas that have frequently been used by armed groups involved in terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across Kebbi State and the wider North-West region of Nigeria.

Major General Koughna said the intervention was designed to improve operational effectiveness and sustain momentum in ongoing security efforts.

“The motorcycles will significantly improve patrol coverage and response time, while the sleeping kits and food supplies will strengthen the morale and welfare of personnel deployed in difficult terrains.

“I urge you (Forest Guards) to remain disciplined, focused and professional in the discharge of your duties.

“Defeating insecurity requires teamwork, synergy and sustained commitment. Let me also convey the goodwill of the Chief of Army Staff, who cautioned the guards against using their weapons against law-abiding citizens,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff is the professional head of the Nigerian Army and oversees nationwide military operations.

Representing Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Haliru Aliyu Wasabu, described the deployment as timely and praised the collaboration between the state government and the military.

He said the donation of equipment demonstrated the Army’s commitment to restoring stability in affected communities and reaffirmed the state government’s determination to work closely with security agencies to curb criminal activity.

Kebbi State is located in north-western Nigeria, bordering the Republic of Niger. In recent years, parts of the region have faced persistent attacks by armed bandits and other criminal groups, particularly in rural and forested communities.

Okay News reports that the operational launch of the Forest Guards forms part of a broader strategy by the Nigerian Army and the Kebbi State Government to reinforce community-based security structures and consolidate gains made against insurgency and banditry in the North-West.

The newly deployed guards are expected to begin coordinated patrols and surveillance operations immediately, with the aim of improving safety for residents and preventing further attacks in vulnerable areas.