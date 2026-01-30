Abiodun Says Ogun Oil Find Still Under Tests, Warns Against Tension In Riverine Communities

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria, has cautioned residents and political actors against spreading what he called misleading reports about ongoing oil exploration activities around Tongegi Island.

The governor warned that false or exaggerated claims could create division among people living on the island and other parts of the state, especially in riverine communities within Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, where preliminary investigations have pointed to possible hydrocarbon deposits.

In a statement issued on Friday, 30 January 2026 by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, Abiodun spoke while commissioning the Abeokuta–Obalende and Osinubi New Roads in Ijebu-Ode.

Okay News reports that Abiodun said the ongoing drilling and related technical work are being carried out by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, not by the Ogun State Government.

He explained that while crude-like substances were reported to have seeped from the ground in parts of Ogun Waterside, including Tongegi Island, the work underway is still aimed at confirming whether the deposits are commercially viable.

Abiodun also rejected claims that funds meant for the exploration had been diverted, describing the allegations as misleading and politically motivated.

“After conducting preliminary tests, they informed me that oil had been discovered in Ogun State. However, drilling is necessary to confirm whether it exists in commercial quantity, and that process was approved by Mr. President,” he said, referring to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s President.

The governor said security around the drilling area has been strengthened, noting that a Naval Base has been established near the oil well to protect what he described as national assets.

He added that a naval post has also been created at Tongegi Island, and that approval has been granted by the Chief of Naval Staff for a Forward Operating Base to reinforce Nigeria’s presence in the area.

Abiodun said some reports had misrepresented his earlier comments and triggered controversy, insisting he never claimed that commercial drilling had started on the island.

“At no time did I say that commercial drilling had commenced at Tongegi Island. What we have are promising indications, not confirmation of commercial quantity,” he said.

On broader economic plans, the governor commended President Tinubu for backing the revival of the Olokola Deep Sea Port project, saying it could significantly improve Ogun State’s economic prospects. He added that the President has directed that visible progress should be seen on the project within the next year.

Turning to infrastructure, Abiodun said his administration would continue to focus on road projects across the state, arguing that performance, rather than rhetoric, remains the government’s response to criticism.

He said more than 20 township roads have been reconstructed in Ijebu-Ode, including Awujale Road, Ijebu-Ode–Epe–Mojoda Road, Molipa–Fusigboye Road, Stadium–Luba–Gateway Annex Road, Imoru Road, Tam-Balogun Road, and Osinubi Road, among others, with additional work still ongoing.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the newly completed roads were designed to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and support local business activity.

The Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Dare Alebiosu, said the upgraded road network has boosted economic activities and increased public confidence in government.

Also speaking at the event, Femi Ogunbanwo, who represents Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu North-East, and Odogbolu Federal Constituency, praised the governor’s continued investment in infrastructure across Ijebu communities.

Market leaders, represented by the Otun Akile Iyaloja of Ijebu-Ode, Kikelomo Olufunmi, said the roads would make it easier to move goods and improve trading conditions.

Traditional rulers and community leaders at the commissioning also commended the governor, describing the road projects as timely and important for development in the area.