Politics

Rivers Govt Denies Blocking Wike, Says Stadium Closed for Safety Reasons

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Wike & Fubara

The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that it deliberately denied Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, access to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, insisting the facility is currently under reconstruction and unsafe for public events.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Honour Sirawoo, the stadium is undergoing major renovation works, making it unsuitable for rallies or large gatherings.

Okay News reports that officials said underground installations and key sections of the stadium could be damaged by heavy human traffic.

The Commissioner for Sports and Attorney-General of the state, Christopher Green, further clarified that no formal request for the stadium’s use was received. He added that even the alternative venue used for the rally is a government-owned facility, stressing that safety considerations—not politics—guided the decision.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Abiodun Says Ogun Oil Find Still Under Tests, Warns Against Tension In Riverine Communities
Next Article Okpebholo Rewards Edo Government House Staff With SUVs for Dedication to Duty

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News