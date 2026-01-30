Rivers Govt Denies Blocking Wike, Says Stadium Closed for Safety Reasons

The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that it deliberately denied Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, access to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, insisting the facility is currently under reconstruction and unsafe for public events.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Honour Sirawoo, the stadium is undergoing major renovation works, making it unsuitable for rallies or large gatherings.

Okay News reports that officials said underground installations and key sections of the stadium could be damaged by heavy human traffic.

The Commissioner for Sports and Attorney-General of the state, Christopher Green, further clarified that no formal request for the stadium’s use was received. He added that even the alternative venue used for the rally is a government-owned facility, stressing that safety considerations—not politics—guided the decision.