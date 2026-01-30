Okpebholo Rewards Edo Government House Staff With SUVs for Dedication to Duty

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has rewarded three Government House staff members with brand new SUVs in recognition of their discipline, commitment and dedication to service.

The governor disclosed that he deliberately delayed his movement to observe the work ethic of staff, noting that they arrived early, closed late and remained committed to their duties without cutting corners.

According to him, no staff member left early, a gesture he described as “luck meeting preparation,” Okay News reports.

Governor Okpebholo said the gesture was meant to encourage excellence in public service, stressing that hard work does not go unnoticed.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to rewarding integrity and dedication, declaring that a new Edo built on discipline and service delivery has truly emerged.