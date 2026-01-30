Ebonyi Governor Orders Full Probe Into Deadly Oso Edda Attack

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has ordered security agencies to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent violent attack on Oso Edda community in Edda Local Government Area of the state, which reportedly claimed lives and destroyed property.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, the governor condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and a gross violation of the sanctity of human life.

He expressed shock over the incident and warned that such acts of violence would not be tolerated under his administration, Okay News reports.

Governor Nwifuru assured residents that the state government is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible, while urging the affected community to remain calm and avoid reprisals.

He also directed security operatives to fully mobilise to the area to prevent further violence, adding that his thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by the tragedy.