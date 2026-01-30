Ex-Cross River Governor Donald Duke Dumps PDP, Joins ADC

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking another major shift in his political career.

Duke was registered into the ADC at Ward 5 in Calabar Municipality, where he received his membership card amid cheers from supporters.

This latest defection is the second time Duke has exited the PDP, having previously joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he emerged as its presidential candidate.

Okay News reports that ADC leaders in Cross River State have described his entry into the party as a boost to their campaign to reposition Nigeria’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, the ADC leadership in Bakassi Local Government Area has urged Cross River residents and undecided Nigerians to rally behind the party, describing it as a credible alternative to the ruling APC.

Party leaders reaffirmed their loyalty to the ADC’s national leadership, pledging support for National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, as the party intensifies efforts toward the 2027 political season.