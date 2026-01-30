Ilhan Omar Slams Arrest of Don Lemon, Calls It a ‘Dangerous Abuse of Power’

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has condemned the arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon and two others, describing it as unconstitutional and a serious threat to civil liberties.

Omar said the arrests of Lemon, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lundy were “unacceptable” and demanded their immediate release, warning that such actions endanger the rights of all Americans.

Okay News had reported that Don Lemon was arrested in connection with an alleged protest-related disruption at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, amid demonstrations against federal immigration policies.

The US Department of Justice said the arrest followed claims of a coordinated action targeting the religious institution, an allegation strongly denied by Lemon’s legal team.

Lemon’s lawyer insists he was present strictly as a journalist covering events, not as a participant, reigniting debates around press freedom and government overreach.

The incident has since drawn sharp political reactions, with Omar’s statement adding fuel to growing concerns over constitutional rights and the treatment of journalists during protests.