VP Shettima Commissions Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme Two Years After Drone Tragedy

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commissioned the Tudun Biri Resettlement Scheme in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, nearly two years after the community was devastated by an accidental military drone strike.

The project includes 133 completed housing units, educational facilities, and other modern infrastructure aimed at restoring normal life to affected residents.

Okay News reports that the Vice President said the commissioning marked the fulfilment of a promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rebuild the community and support victims of the tragic incident.

Shettima recalled that he visited Tudun Biri in December 2023, where he conveyed the President’s directive for immediate action on resettlement.

He added that the rebuilding process formally began in July 2024 with the groundbreaking of the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC).

Describing the project as “another promise kept,” Shettima reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to justice, compassion, and rebuilding communities affected by conflict and security operations.