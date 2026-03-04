Abuja Court Adjourns Former Nigerian Attorney-General Malami’s Terrorism Trial till March 10 as Prosecution Prepares Case

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 3 2026, adjourned the alleged terrorism trial involving former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), and his son, Abdulaziz Malami, until Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

The adjournment followed a request by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, who told the court that additional time was needed for the prosecution to fully review the case file. Mr Oyedepo explained that the case had recently been transferred from the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency, to the Department of Public Prosecutions, making it necessary for him to familiarize himself with all details before trial proceedings.

Counsel for the defendants, Mr Adedayo Adedeji, did not oppose the application for postponement. However, he requested that the court strike out the case if the prosecution failed to begin trial on the next scheduled date, citing what he described as a lack of diligent prosecution.

Presiding Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted the adjournment and instructed that the prosecution must commence its case on 10 March 2026.

The trial, which has attracted national and international attention, stems from allegations of terrorism involving high-profile political figures, highlighting Nigeria's ongoing legal efforts to address politically sensitive criminal cases.