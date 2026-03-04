FII Institute Unveils First Speakers for FII PRIORITY Miami 2026 Summit

Future Investment Initiative Institute has announced the first group of headline speakers and the programme focus for FII PRIORITY Miami 2026, scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Okay News reports that the summit will be held under the theme “Capital in Motion,” exploring how global investment must adapt to shifting geopolitical and economic realities while driving sustainable and inclusive growth.

According to organisers, the event will examine how capital flows, emerging technologies, and public policy can work together to shape the future of global economic development, with a strong emphasis on Latin America and the wider Americas as key regions in the evolving global financial landscape.

The summit will bring together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to discuss strategies for economic resilience, cross-border investment, and new opportunities across the region.

Among the prominent figures confirmed as speakers are Reema Bandar Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States; Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Chairman of the FII Institute; and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance.

Other senior officials expected to participate include Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, and Steve Witkoff, the United States government’s Middle East envoy.

The programme will also feature leaders from major global corporations and technology sectors. These include Brad Garlinghouse, Chief Executive Officer of Ripple; Dina Powell McCormick, President and Vice Chairman at Meta; and Donald Trump Jr., Partner at 1789 Capital.

From the technology and academic sectors, the summit will host Fei-Fei Li, Professor at Stanford University and Co-Founder of World Labs.

Other confirmed speakers include Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier; Fernando Galletti de Queiroz, CEO of Minerva Foods; Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank; Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorganChase Asset & Wealth Management; and Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

Also scheduled to participate are Nelson Griggs, President of Nasdaq; Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Founder of Grupo Salinas; and William E. Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic.

Organisers said the summit aims to position Miami as a strategic platform connecting global investors with opportunities across Latin America, reflecting the city’s growing role as a financial and business gateway to the region.

FII PRIORITY Miami is part of the broader activities of the FII Institute, which convenes global leaders and investors to explore investment strategies, emerging technologies, and economic transformation in key global markets.