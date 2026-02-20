ACAMB Intervenes to Correct Misinformation on Nigeria’s Bank Recapitalisation Drive

The Association of Corporate and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has stepped in to address public misinformation surrounding Nigeria’s ongoing banking sector recapitalisation, leading to the retraction of a misleading social media video by popular content creator Unofficial Osas.

Okay News reports that the intervention followed widespread circulation of a video in which the influencer claimed that 12 Nigerian banks had been shut down as part of the recapitalisation policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The claims triggered public concern and were later linked to an invitation extended to the content creator by the Nigerian Police Force, specifically its National Cyber Crime Centre in Abuja.

In an official apology and retraction video, Unofficial Osas acknowledged the error and clarified the situation. He said: “I was invited by the Nigerian police force national cyber crime centre in Abuja over the video I posted on the 15th of December, where i spoke about 12 banks that were shut down in relation to the CBN recapitalisation policy. I would like to offer an official retraction of that video and want to reiterate that no bank is shutting down. As a matter of fact, most of the banks have now met the ₦500 billion minimum capital base for banks with international and the N200bn for national banks recapitalisation requirements, so no bank is shutting down. I want to specifically appreciate ACAMB. They were very professional in handling this case and did well to educate and enlighten me on the recapitalisation process. I am now better informed and know better.”

ACAMB’s engagement with the influencer underscores its role in promoting accurate financial communication and safeguarding confidence in Nigeria’s banking system, particularly at a time of significant regulatory reform.

Reacting to the resolution, ACAMB President Jide Sipe said the association’s action was guided by its responsibility to uphold professional standards and public trust.

“ACAMB stands for the restoration of professional banking ethics and public confidence through seamless information management and public enlightenment. We believe that an informed public is an empowered public. By engaging Unofficial Osas, we ensured that accurate information regarding the resilience and strength of our banks was disseminated to the millions of Nigerians who follow him,” he said.

The episode highlights the growing influence of digital creators in shaping public opinion on economic policy and the importance of fact-based communication in maintaining financial stability.

ACAMB said the engagement reflects its evolving strategy to protect the image of Nigeria’s banking sector while also encouraging better financial understanding and responsible discourse among the public.