FII Institute, JD.com Seal Three-Year Partnership to Boost Global Supply Chain Innovation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Chinese e-commerce and technology giant JD.com, Inc. to accelerate innovation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and deepen digital transformation across global logistics networks.

The collaboration brings together the FII Institute’s global convening power and investment ecosystem with JD.com’s advanced capabilities in logistics, digital supply chain systems, and smart infrastructure.

The two organisations said the partnership will focus on deploying smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable supply chain solutions in key growth markets.

Through its logistics, technology, and industrial businesses, JD.com is expected to play a central role in modernising supply chain operations, particularly in regions seeking to upgrade infrastructure and enhance connectivity.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, said the partnership goes beyond formal cooperation.

“This partnership is about outcomes, not just dialogue. By combining JD.com’s world-class logistics and digital capabilities with FII Institute’s year-round global platforms, we aim to translate ideas into real-world projects that drive productivity, reduce costs, and expand opportunity, advancing our mission of Impact on Humanity,” Attias said.

Okay News reports that the agreement will see both organisations showcase high-impact pilot projects across the FII Institute’s global platforms, conduct joint research on resilient and sustainable supply chains, and create avenues for collaboration among governments, corporations, and entrepreneurs.

The initiative is also expected to connect stakeholders to JD.com’s global logistics and technology ecosystem, creating opportunities for knowledge transfer and operational scale.

Feng Guo, Chief Executive Officer of JD.com Middle East, described the Middle East as an increasingly strategic node in global trade flows.

“The Middle East is a vital hub in the global supply chain network, and we are deeply committed to supporting its continued growth. Partnering with FII Institute marks an important milestone in our journey to further develop our businesses in the region. Together with FII Institute, we share a vision for innovation and connectivity, driving digital transformation, advancing logistics infrastructure, and empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive,” Guo said.