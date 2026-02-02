Access Bank Appoints Ifeyinwa Osime As New Board Chairman Following Regulatory Tenure Completion

Access Bank Plc, a leading Nigerian multinational financial institution and subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, has appointed Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osime as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

This follows the retirement of the immediate past Chairman, Mr. Paul Usoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who stepped down on January 29, 2026, after completing his regulatory tenure.

Okay News reports that the appointment was announced by Access Holdings in a corporate filing dated February 2, 2026. Group Chairman of Access Holdings, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, commended Mrs. Osime as a principled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of the bank’s strategy, expressing confidence that her leadership would advance the bank’s objectives of becoming the world’s most respected African bank.

Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osime, who joined the Board of Access Bank as an Independent Non-Executive Director in November 2019, brings decades of experience in law and corporate governance. Prior to this appointment, she chaired the Board’s Human Resources and Sustainability Committee and the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, with previous board roles at Coronation Insurance Plc and Keystone Bank.

This leadership change is part of a broader series of governance reforms within Access Holdings, which included the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Officer in 2025 and the return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as Group Chairman in 2024. The move aims to strengthen the bank’s governance structure as it continues its strategic expansion across Africa and international markets.