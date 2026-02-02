FCT Police Warn of Security Threats Ahead of Planned NLC Protest, Advise Rescheduling

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has acknowledged plans by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), FCT Council, to stage a peaceful protest on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The Command said it recognises the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly and lawful protest.

However, the police disclosed that intelligence reports suggest the planned protest may be infiltrated by proscribed groups and other non-state actors seeking to hijack the exercise.

Okay News reports that the Command warned that such infiltration could threaten public peace, endanger lives, and lead to the destruction of property within the Federal Capital Territory.

In view of the perceived security risks, the FCT Police Command has advised the organisers of the protest to consider rescheduling the event. The police said the recommendation is aimed at preventing a possible breakdown of law and order and ensuring the safety of residents, protesters, and other road users.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lawful activities and maintaining security across the FCT. Residents were also urged to continue cooperating with security agencies to ensure Abuja remains peaceful and secure.