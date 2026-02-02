FIFA President Calls for Russia’s Return to International Football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said Russia should be allowed back into international football competitions, arguing that bans and boycotts only deepen divisions rather than promote peace. Russia has been barred from FIFA tournaments since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, although some youth teams were partially readmitted in 2023.

Okay News reports that Infantino made the remarks during an interview on Monday, stressing that allowing Russian children to participate in football across Europe would send a positive and unifying message. He maintained that sport should remain a bridge between people, not a tool for prolonged exclusion.

The comments triggered an angry response from Ukraine, with Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha condemning the suggestion as morally offensive. Sybiha noted that hundreds of Ukrainian children have been killed during the war, arguing that lifting sporting bans while the conflict continues ignores the human cost of Russia’s actions.

Infantino’s stance has also drawn attention due to his close ties with US President Donald Trump and FIFA’s recent activities in the United States, which is hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada. Russia last hosted the tournament in 2018, but its potential return to international football remains highly contentious amid the ongoing war.