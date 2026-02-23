Activists Display Viral Prince Andrew Arrest Photo in Louvre Amid Epstein Scandal

Paris, France – Members of the UK-based activist group Everyone Hates Elon briefly displayed an arrest photograph of disgraced ex-royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor inside the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday, describing the act as a statement on how the former royal will be remembered.

The photograph was reportedly mounted on a gallery wall for about 15 minutes near some of the museum’s most iconic artworks, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. The image carried the caption “He’s sweating now,” a reference to Prince Andrew’s widely criticised 2019 interview on BBC’s Newsnight programme.

During that interview with journalist Emily Maitlis, the Duke of York denied allegations made by Virginia Giuffre and claimed he was medically unable to sweat, a remark that drew widespread public scrutiny at the time.

According to reports monitored by Okay News, the activists said the display was intended as a symbolic gesture reflecting public perception of the disgraced ex-royal. The photograph was removed shortly after it was put up. There was no immediate comment from the Louvre regarding the incident.