Adamawa Closes Key Routes As Tinubu Visits Yola For Projects

The government of Adamawa State, in northeastern Nigeria, has announced temporary road closures and urged residents to turn out in large numbers to welcome Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his one-day working visit to Yola, the state capital, on Monday, February 16, 2026.

In a public announcement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026, the Adamawa State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Iliya James, said the restrictions were aimed at ensuring a smooth and secure movement for the president, who is also Nigeria’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Okay News reports that the closures will affect key routes including Airport to Kofare Road via Galadima Aminu Way and Bank Road, the Jimeta Grade Interchange and Police Roundabout axis, Justice Buba Ardo Way, Adamawa Sunshine Express to Faro Road, as well as other connecting roads around the areas of official movement.

The state government encouraged residents to come out peacefully to receive the president and advised motorists to use alternative routes while the closures are in effect. “Residents are kindly urged to come out peacefully to welcome Mr. President to our dear State while motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes for their lawful activities during the period of the closure. “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation always,” the statement read.

Officials said the visit will include the inauguration of projects executed under the administration of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. Iliya said President Tinubu is expected to inaugurate a newly constructed underpass at the former Bekaji Roundabout, the expanded Bank Road in Yola, and a model school in Yola North Local Government Area, which is one of 21 recently built schools across the state.

He added that the president is also expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for a new permanent orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nigeria’s national service programme for graduates, in Malkohi, as well as commission an ultra-modern High Court Complex. Other listed activities include the unveiling of an automated gate at the Government House and the inauguration of a newly constructed Governor’s Office complex. Iliya said the projects cover education, infrastructure, justice administration, governance, security, healthcare, and human capital development.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Police Command said it has heightened security across the state ahead of the visit. The Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, ordered the deployment of operational units including the Police Mobile Force, the Counter-Terrorism Unit, the Surveillance Squad, and the Crowd and Traffic Control Unit to maintain order. Police also said covert surveillance operations will be carried out across the state to support a peaceful and incident-free visit.