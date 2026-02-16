Nigerian Army Says Two Suspected Terrorists Killed In Ondo Raid

Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 32 Artillery Brigade say they killed two suspected armed terrorists and recovered weapons during a tactical operation in Ondo State, in southwestern Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Major Irabor Njoka, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, the army said the troops were deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Auga, Ondo State, and carried out the operation along the Akunu to Auga Road on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Okay News reports that the statement was shared on Monday, February 16, 2026, on the Nigerian Army’s official account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The army said the operation followed what it described as credible human intelligence about the movement of suspected criminals in the area, prompting troops to mobilise and intercept them.

“The ensuing contact with the armed elements led to a firefight, where the troops’ superior firepower resulted in the neutralisation of two of the terrorists, while others fled with suspected gunshot wounds.”

The statement said the operation was carried out with personnel of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, commonly known as the Amotekun Corps, a state-backed security outfit, as well as local vigilantes.

According to the army, items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 61 rounds of ammunition. The statement also listed three mobile handsets, a jackknife, a torchlight, suspected illicit drugs, charms, and ₦39,000 (about $28.77), alongside other personal effects. The dollar estimate is based on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Daily Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) official rate of about ₦1,355.42 per $1 on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The brigade said the outcome reflects the Nigerian Army’s efforts to restrict the movement of criminal groups and protect lives and property across Ondo State. It added that troops would continue clearance and exploitation operations, increase patrols on identified criminal routes, and deepen coordination with other security agencies and local stakeholders.

The army also urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information, saying community cooperation remains important to security operations in the state.

The incident comes amid wider security operations across Nigeria. Separate reports said the Ondo State Security Network Agency arrested 95 suspected criminals across the state’s 18 local government areas, Nigeria’s third-tier administrative districts, over alleged offences including kidnapping, stealing, burglary, and illegal mining.