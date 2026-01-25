ADC Faces Internal Strain As Obi Backers Push For 2027 Nomination

Tension is growing inside the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a Nigerian opposition party, following the entry of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State in south-east Nigeria, and the rising demand by his supporters for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Okay News reports that the disagreement is linked to the position taken by Obi’s loyalists, widely known as the Obidient Movement, who insist that he must be seriously considered for the top ticket or they could leave the party.

Party sources said some ADC leaders, particularly from northern Nigeria, are uncomfortable with what they describe as a forceful approach by Obi’s promoters. This dissatisfaction, according to those familiar with the discussions, has caused some stakeholders to distance themselves from him, even as the party tries to build a united coalition.

Obi is among the figures behind the opposition coalition that later transformed into the ADC. He formally joined the party on Tuesday, 31 December 2025, in Enugu, a major city in Nigeria’s south-east. Before leaving the Labour Party (LP), where he was the presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 election, Obi had also promised that if elected president, he would serve only one term.

In addition, Obi has been linked to alliance talks involving Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), another opposition party. Kwankwaso is reportedly being courted to join the ADC and possibly run on a joint ticket.

Obi’s supporters who moved from the LP into the ADC have argued that Nigeria’s southern region should lead for eight years before power shifts back to the North, reflecting the country’s long-running debate about rotational leadership.

A prominent Obi supporter, Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian civil society activist, said she would oppose any ADC ticket where Obi is presented as a vice-presidential candidate. In a widely shared video released days after Obi’s defection, she said, “If Peter Obi is running with anyone as the vice president… I will work against that ticket.”

A professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, also warned that he would withdraw his backing if Obi accepted a vice-presidential role. Speaking on Wednesday, 01 January 2026, on Channels Television, a major Nigerian broadcaster, Utomi said, “The day he becomes somebody’s vice president, I walk away from his corner.”

Party insiders said the strong position of Obi’s loyalists has increased friction between his camp and that of Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and a leading opposition figure. On Tuesday, Atiku wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, urging supporters on both sides to stop verbal attacks, warning that such behaviour weakens opposition unity.

An ADC leader in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, speaking anonymously, said stakeholders are concerned about the growing hostility, even if the party is trying to manage it quietly.

Former ADC national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, confirmed that leaders are worried, but argued that those fuelling division are a small fraction of Obi’s supporters. He said Obi has been pushing unity, and claimed many statements made “in the name of the Obidients” come from people who are not even ADC members.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, warned during the party’s virtual “ADC Coalition Hours” on Saturday that insisting on “this candidate or nothing” could damage the party’s chances against the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kingsley Ogga, who leads the ADC Chairmen’s Forum and heads the party in Kogi State in north-central Nigeria, said the “Obi or nothing” attitude is slowing coalition-building and could also harm Obi’s own ambition if it pushes others away.

ADC National Treasurer, Ibrahim Mani, said the party is focused on building a credible alternative to rescue Nigeria from what he described as a drift toward one-party dominance, insisting that the ADC is not structured around any individual.

Responding for the Obidient Movement, its National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, said the group is not trying to impose its will. He urged members not to antagonise others, explaining that they are simply promoting their preferred candidate within democratic rules.

Peter Ameh, National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and an Obi loyalist, added that supporters of any aspirant should be free to express themselves, arguing that open competition helps a party measure public interest and build strength ahead of a general election.