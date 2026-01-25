Churchill Says Rift With Tonto Dikeh Is Over As They Agree To Co Parent Their Son

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has publicly acknowledged a new level of peace with his former wife, Nigerian actress and public figure Tonto Dikeh, saying their long running dispute has been resolved and that they are now focused on raising their son together.

In a message shared on his verified Instagram page on Sunday, 25 January 2026, Churchill reacted to a post Dikeh shared on Saturday, 24 January 2026, where she reflected on their past marriage challenges and suggested the conflict between them had ended. Okay News reports that Churchill described the development as a sign of healing and personal growth on both sides.

Churchill also said he was grateful after receiving a call from their son, Andre, which he described as a major emotional moment for him.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I received a call from my son, King Andre, for the first time,” he wrote, adding that hearing the child call him “Daddy” was deeply touching.

He went on to say he believes their reconciliation has allowed them to put the past behind them and cooperate as parents. According to him, they are now committed to co parenting with love and shared responsibility, with the child’s wellbeing as the priority.

In his message, Churchill praised Dikeh for her role in raising their son and thanked her for what he described as her efforts as a mother.

“I am grateful to have my son back in my life. Thank you to the amazing mother of my son Tonto Dikeh for doing a good job,” he added.

Dikeh, who has remained a prominent name in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, had earlier spoken about the end of their disagreement while looking back on their relationship years after their separation.