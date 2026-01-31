African Airlines Lead The World With 10.1% Cargo Growth In December 2025

African airlines achieved the highest air cargo demand growth of any global region in December 2025, with a striking 10.1% year-on-year increase according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This performance underscores the continent’s rising role in global trade and its carriers’ growing capacity to support time-sensitive shipments during peak seasonal periods.

Okay News reports that for the full 2025 year, African airlines saw a solid 6.0% growth in cargo demand, with capacity expanding 7.8%. This regional surge outpaced all others, including Asia-Pacific carriers which recorded 8.4% annual growth, highlighting a significant shift in global trade dynamics and supply chain patterns.

Globally, full-year cargo demand rose by a more modest 3.4%, with North American carriers being the weakest performers by recording a 1.3% decline. The strong finish for Africa continues a notable trend, as the region also led global growth in November 2025 with an even higher 15.6% increase in demand.

Within Nigeria, a key market, the air cargo sector remains active amid developments like the recent increase in cargo port charges by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Industry experts estimate Nigeria’s air cargo market is valued at over $8 billion, driven significantly by e-commerce and SME trade through major hubs like Lagos and Abuja.