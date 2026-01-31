Stanbic IBTC Profit Soars To Record High, Surpassing Combined Earnings Of Five Previous Years

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a major Nigerian financial services group and a member of the Standard Bank Group, has reported an 81.6% surge in pre-tax profit to N552 billion for the 2025 financial year, a record performance that eclipses its cumulative profit from the previous five years.

This impressive growth was driven by a powerful increase in interest income and a significant reduction in impairment charges, propelling the bank to its most profitable year in history.

Okay News reports that the profit after tax reached N380.8 billion, marking a 69% year-on-year increase. A key driver was the 38.8% growth in interest income to N787.05 billion, fueled by a substantial 60% expansion in the bank’s loan book to N3.84 trillion. The performance was so strong that Earnings per Share (EPS) rose to N23.68, the highest level the company has reported in six years.

The group’s balance sheet expanded robustly, with total assets growing by 24.7% to N8.62 trillion and customer deposits increasing by 45% to N4.37 trillion. Shareholder equity saw a dramatic rise of 67.8% to N1.12 trillion, driven by significant increases in share premium and retained earnings. This financial strength supported an increased interim dividend payout of N2.50 per share, signaling strong value return to shareholders.

Management’s strategic focus on driving loan growth and improving operational efficiency delivered exceptional results, with net interest income jumping 42.6% to N585.01 billion. The bank’s share price reflected this stellar performance, gaining 74% in 2025 to close at N100 and has continued its ascent, highlighting strong market confidence in the group’s trajectory and financial health.